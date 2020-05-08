The cheapest apartments for rent in Lake Davis-Greenwood, Orlando

Apartment hunting on a budget can be challenging. So what does a cheap price on a rental in Lake Davis-Greenwood look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,000, compared to a $1,025 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in Lake Davis-Greenwood via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

732 S. Mills Ave.

Photo: Zumper

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 732 S. Mills Ave., is listed for $1,050/month.

The building features on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1102 Elmwood St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1102 Elmwood St., which is going for $1,265/month.

The building includes on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

1423 E. Gore St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this abode with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 1423 E. Gore St., listed at $1,665/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The building offers on-site laundry and outdoor space. Look out for a $65 application fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.