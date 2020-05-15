What apartments will $1,600 rent you in College Park, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in College Park?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in College Park is currently hovering around $1,025.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2914 Harrison Ave.

Listed at $1,550/month, this 1,021-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2914 Harrison Ave.

Look for hardwood flooring in the unit. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Feline companions are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

112 W. Winter Park St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 112 W. Winter Park St. It's also listed for $1,550/month for its 1,113 square feet.

The building boasts outdoor space and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2201 Edgewater Drive

Here's a 799-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2201 Edgewater Drive that's going for $1,580/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. Building amenities include garage parking and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

