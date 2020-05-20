What apartments will $1,100 rent you in South Semoran, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in South Semoran?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South Semoran is currently hovering around $950.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4155 S. Semoran Blvd.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit over at 4155 S. Semoran Blvd. It's listed for $1,000/month for its 765 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and a swimming pool. Attention, dog owners: Fido is allowed here. Look out for a $100 application fee.

4548 Commander Drive

Listed at $1,025/month, this 934-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4548 Commander Drive.

The building has a fitness center, secured entry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a resident lounge and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

4658 Commander Drive

Finally, check out this 934-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4658 Commander Drive. It's listed for $1,050/month.

In the apartment, expect to find carpeted floors and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

