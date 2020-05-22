Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Orlando are hovering around $1,050. But how does the low-end pricing on an Orlando rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1001 Shoreview Drive

Listed at $800/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1001 Shoreview Drive, is 27.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Orlando, which is currently estimated at around $1,099/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the studio. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

4575 S. Texas Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4575 S. Texas Ave., is listed for $875/month for its 850 square feet.

The building features a swimming pool, outdoor space, secured entry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

1916 Lake Atriums Circle

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 1916 Lake Atriums Circle, which is also going for $875/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. The residence also has a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has some bike infrastructure.

5924 Curry Ford Road

And here's a studio apartment at 5924 Curry Ford Road in Lake Frendrica, which, with 600 square feet, is going for $909/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. The unit also has a dishwasher and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

