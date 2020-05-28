The cheapest apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando

Rosemont is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Rosemont look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Rosemont via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3998 Versailles Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 3998 Versailles Drive, which, at 1,165 square feet, is going for $1,199/month.

Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3719 S. Lake Orlando Parkway

Listed at $1,200/month, this 1,103-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental is located at 3719 S. Lake Orlando Parkway.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and a swimming pool. You'll also find a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Expect a $100 administrative fee, $50 application fee.

4083 Dijon Drive

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom space, situated at 4083 Dijon Drive, is also listed for $1,200/month for its 1,165 square feet.

The unit comes with a balcony, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. The building offers secured entry and a swimming pool. The rental is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

