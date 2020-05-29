Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Orlando are hovering around $1,050. But how does the low-end pricing on an Orlando rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1001 Shoreview Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

First up, listed at $800/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1001 Shoreview Drive, is 27.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Orlando, which is currently estimated at around $1,099/month.

In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

4575 S. Texas Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4575 S. Texas Ave., which, at 850 square feet, is going for $875/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space, assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

1916 Lake Atriums Circle

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1916 Lake Atriums Circle, listed also at $875/month.

Look for a walk-in closet in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, additional storage space and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Expect a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the listing here.)

4642 Commander Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 4642 Commander Drive in South Semoran, is listed for $900/month for its 735 square feet.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building features secured entry and a business center. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a $100 administrative fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

803 Don Quixote Ave.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Lastly, over at 803 Don Quixote Ave. in Engelwood Park, there's this 748-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $950/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the unit. The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.