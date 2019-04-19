$28.5 million home flirting with Central Florida real estate history

WINDERMERE, Fla. - A private Lake Butler estate is being offered in the Central Florida market with a price tag that will more than double the current home sales record of $11 million, if the sellers get their price.

The Windy Street Estate, an “off-market” gated property being shown by appointment only, is currently listed for $28.5 million.

The massive Windermere home has had a limited number of showings with one serious buyer, according to Stockworth broker associate Rob Rahter.

“There’s nothing like it in Central Florida, arguably in the state,” Rahter said.

The main 25,000-square-foot residence sits on more than 18 acres and boasts 14 bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a private elevator.

News 6 toured the home last week and found it to have a comfortable resort feel with options galore.

The property has a 5,600-square-foot grand lodge with catering kitchen and entertainment hall, a 4,000-square-foot wood-paneled air conditioned garage with 20-foot ceilings and tile floors, detached office with guest apartment, a 3,800-square-foot storage building with 20 foot ceilings and a separate staff living quarters.

If location is the key to real estate, the home’s Butler Lake vantage point offers a great view that delivers a solid argument for the ambitious price tag.

But that historic asking price may be tough to get.

As of Dec. 13, a property on Isleworth Country Club Drive was still ranked as the most expensive sale in Central Florida’s real estate universe this year, closing at $7.1 million, far less than the $15 million asking price.

The most expensive home to sell in all of Central Florida was located on 656 N. Interlachen Ave. in Winter Park. Records show the sale closed in January 2017 for $11 million.

As for the showing activity for Windy Ridge, there has been interest from outside the Florida area, but none have yet to produce “an accepted contract.”

Still, Rahter and his colleague Julie Bettosini, are confident they will have a deal soon. The duo averages sales in the range of $80 million a year.

For more photos and more information on the property, click here.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.