Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane (Rosemont)

Listed at $905/month, this 619-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane.

The unit offers a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building features a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

5953 Curry Ford Road (Engelwood Park)

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 5953 Curry Ford Road. It's listed for $909/month for its 550 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. The apartment also features a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee for dogs and a $25 monthly fee for cats.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5737 Gatlin Ave. (South Semoran)

Listed at $950/month, this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5737 Gatlin Ave.

The building offers a swimming pool, secured entry, a gym and additional storage space. The unit also comes with stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a $950 security deposit and a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

1964 Lake Atriums Circle

Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 1964 Lake Atriums Circle. It's also listed for $950/month for its 660 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. The building offers secured entry and a gym. Pet owners, you're in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

5530 Chrishire Way (South Semoran)

Lastly, here's a 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 5530 Chrishire Way that's going for $950/month.

The unit has a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a patio. Pet owners, rejoice: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $50 application fee and a $100 administrative fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

