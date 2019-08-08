Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2520 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Listed at $1,009/month, this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2520 S. Conway Road.

The unit has a walk-in closet. The building offers assigned parking, a gym and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

1914 Lanier Court

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 1914 Lanier Court. It's listed for $1,015/month for its 650 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate additional storage space. You can also expect to find stainless steel appliances in the residence. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

5707 Beau Barton Place (Engelwood Park)

Next, check out this 510-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 5707 Beau Barton Place. It's listed for $1,029/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and a gym. The unit also has a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4860 Cypress Woods Drive (Florida Center North)

Listed at $1,039/month, this 626-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4860 Cypress Woods Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

