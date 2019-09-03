Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1914 Lanier Court

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 1914 Lanier Court. It's listed for $1,015/month for its 650 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate additional storage space. You can also expect to find stainless steel appliances in the residence. Pet owners, you're in luck: This spot allows cats and dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and is bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4860 Cypress Woods Drive (Florida Center North)

Next, there's this 626-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4860 Cypress Woods Drive that's going for $1,019/month.

In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring. The building has on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5500 Metro West Blvd. (Eagles Nest)

Then, check out this 786-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 5500 Metro West Blvd. It's listed for $1,025/month.

The building offers secured entry, a gym and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4002 Versailles Drive (Rosemont)

Located at 4002 Versailles Drive, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. It's also listed for $1,025/month for its 1,165 square feet.

The residence offers a dishwasher and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site management and on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2314 Midtown Terrace (Park Central)

Listed at $1,025/month, this 724-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2314 Midtown Terrace.

The building boasts a swimming pool, a gym and outdoor space. You can also expect a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

