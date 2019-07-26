Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6168 Raleigh St.

Listed at $1,208/month, this 967-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6168 Raleigh St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. The building offers secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

4860 Cypress Woods Drive (Florida Center North)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 4860 Cypress Woods Drive. It's listed for $1,209/month for its 626 square feet.

The building offers a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The unit also has hardwood floors. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3757 Millenia Blvd. (Millenia)

Located at 3757 Millenia Blvd., here's an 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,217/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

6063 Westgate Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 6063 Westgate Drive. It's listed for $1,225/month for its 1,077 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, secured entry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

4000 Middlebrook Road (Florida Center North)

Here's a 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 4000 Middlebrook Road that's going for $1,229/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and secured entry. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

