Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6168 Raleigh St.

Listed at $1,208/month, this 967-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6168 Raleigh St.

The unit has a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a renovated kitchen. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

4928 E. Michigan St. (Mariners Village)

Here's a 985-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 4928 E. Michigan St. that's going for $1,274/month.

The unit comes with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

5759 Crowntree Lane (Vista East)

Listed at $1,234/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 5759 Crowntree Lane.

In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

4004 Lake Underhill Road (Lake Underhill)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4004 Lake Underhill Road. It's listed for $1,240/month for its 510 square feet.

The apartment features a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Here's a 709-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive that's going for $1,239/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

