Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,300 get you?

6168 Raleigh St.

Listed at $1,208/month, this 967-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6168 Raleigh St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a renovated kitchen, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. The rental is dog-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2490 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Here's a 1,243-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2490 S. Conway Road that's going for $1,214/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a gym and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2333 Lake Debra Drive

Next, check out this 980-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 2333 Lake Debra Drive. It's listed for $1,220/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool. In the residence, expect to see a deck, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

10201 Lee Vista Blvd. (Vista East)

Located at 10201 Lee Vista Blvd., here's a 558-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,221/month.

In the apartment, you'll see in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 nonrefundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

2923 E. Jefferson St. (East Central Park)

Finally, listed at $1,225/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2923 E. Jefferson St.

The building has on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with an eat-in kitchen. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options.

