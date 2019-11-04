Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2490 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Listed at $1,209/month, this 1,243-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2490 S. Conway Road.

The unit offers a dishwasher. The building boasts a gym, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5441 Lake Margaret Drive (Bryn Mawr)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 5441 Lake Margaret Drive that's going for $1,215/month.

In the unit, you can expect stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include a swimming pool and additional storage space. The rental is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

4001 Atrium Drive

Lastly, check out this 820-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4001 Atrium Drive. It's listed for $1,225/month.

The building offers secured entry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, which comes furnished, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

