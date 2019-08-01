Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3149 Landtree Place (Bryn Mawr)

Listed at $1,307/month, this 903-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3149 Landtree Place.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2100 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 2100 S. Conway Road. It's listed for $1,315/month for its 1,013 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit also comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog- and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Here's a 709-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive that's going for $1,321/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog- and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. (Airport North)

Next, check out this 792-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. It's listed for $1,324/month.

In the apartment, you'll see in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog- and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

6500 Sand Lake Road

Here's a 489-square-foot studio apartment at 6500 Sand Lake Road that's going for $1,326/month.

You can expect a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the residence. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog- and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

