Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4928 E. Michigan St. (Mariners Village)

Here's a 985-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4928 E. Michigan St. that's going for $1,311/month.

The residence has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6101 Raleigh St.

Next, check out this 1,128-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 6101 Raleigh St. It's listed for $1,317/month.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

2100 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Located at 2100 S. Conway Road, here's a 1,013-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,315/month.

The unit includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

20 S. Lucerne Circle West (South Orange)

Listed also at $1,315/month, this 1,032-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 20 S. Lucerne Circle West.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, assigned parking, a gym and a swimming pool. In the condo, you can anticipate air conditioning and a balcony. Pets are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

10955 Moss Park Road

Here's an 816-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10955 Moss Park Road that's going for $1,322/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

