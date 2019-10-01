Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1801 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman North)

Listed at $1,301/month, this 1,015-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1801 S. Kirkman Road.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. A gym is listed as a building amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 nonrefundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

10201 Lee Vista Blvd. (Vista East)

Next, check out this 803-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 10201 Lee Vista Blvd. It's listed for $1,310/month.

When it comes to building amenities, you can anticipate additional storage space and garage parking. The apartment also comes with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2100 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Located at 2100 S. Conway Road, here's a 1,013-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,315/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3165 McCrory Place (Colonial Town Center)

Here's a 646-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3165 McCrory Place that's going for $1,330/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. The residence also includes a balcony, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. This spot doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.