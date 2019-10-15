Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10201 Lee Vista Blvd. (Vista East)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 10201 Lee Vista Blvd. It's listed for $1,310/month for its 803 square feet.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. The unit also has a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $400 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

2100 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Here's a 1,013-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 2100 S. Conway Road that's going for $1,315/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Listed at $1,334/month, this 832-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

