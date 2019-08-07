Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. (Airport North)

Listed at $1,404/month, this 824-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 7800 Jubilee Park Blvd.

In the residence, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

482 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 482 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $1,405/month for its 552 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, an elevator and a swimming pool. In the residence, expect to see a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10955 Moss Park Road

Next, check out this 901-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 10955 Moss Park Road. It's listed for $1,418/month.

In the residence, you'll find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

101 S. Eola Drive (South Eola)

Listed at $1,425/month, this 644-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 101 S. Eola Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, garage parking and a gym. The condo also comes with a balcony and carpeted floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline