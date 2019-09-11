Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sitefs Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9100 Dowden Road

Listed at $1,388/month, this 778-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 9100 Dowden Road.

The residence comes with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, rejoice: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

10207 Dwell Court

Next, check out this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 10207 Dwell Court that's going for $1,445/month.

The residence comes furnished and has in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pets are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2055 Lake Baldwin Lane (Baldwin Park)

Located at 2055 Lake Baldwin Lane, here's a 756-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's also listed for $1,445/month.

In the residence, you'll find a balcony, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2019 Dixie Belle Drive (Dixie Belle)

Then, there's this 1,192-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 2019 Dixie Belle Drive that's going for $1,450/month.

The building features a gym, a swimming pool, secured entry, outdoor space and on-site management. In the residence, expect to see hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

10955 Moss Park Road

And here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 10955 Moss Park Road. It's listed for $1,458/month for its 908 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and is bikeable.

