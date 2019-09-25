Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10207 Dwell Court

First, listed for $1,420/month for its 900 square feet, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 10207 Dwell Court.

Building amenities include a gym and garage parking. In the apartment, which comes furnished, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

5224 Long Road (Rosemont)

Located at 5224 Long Road, here's a 1,428-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,435/month.

The unit offers a dishwasher, air conditioning and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a gym and secured entry.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

4897 Cypress Woods Drive (Florida Center North)

Next, listed at $1,450/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 4897 Cypress Woods Drive.

The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool, a gym and secured entry. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7116 Autumnvale Drive

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 7116 Autumnvale Drive. It's also listed for $1,450/month for its 1,234 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a renovated kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

