Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4000 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4000 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $1,408/month for its 797 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $350 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3301 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman North)

Here's a 1,212-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3301 S. Kirkman Road that's going for $1,420/month.

In the unit, expect to find a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9100 Dowden Road

Listed at $1,433/month, this 778-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9100 Dowden Road.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

5917 Mustang Place (Engelwood Park)

Here's a 1,305-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5917 Mustang Place that's going for $1,445/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

