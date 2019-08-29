Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $1,501/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 4460 Lower Park Road.

The residence offers in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $199 administrative fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5100 Mllenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot located at 5100 Mllenia Waters Drive. It's listed for $1,585/month for its 1,133 square feet.

The listing promises in-unit laundry, air conditioning, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5901 Bent Pine Drive (Airport North)

Next, check out this 1,145-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 5901 Bent Pine Drive. It's listed for $1,509/month.

The building includes on-site laundry. The residence also comes with hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

731 Main Lane (South Orange)

Located at 731 Main Lane, here's a 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,510/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Coytown)

Listed at $1,515/month, this 767-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 3670 Maguire Blvd.

The residence includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.