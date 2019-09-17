Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10207 Dwell Court

Listed at $1,505/month, this 827-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 10207 Dwell Court.

The unit, which comes furnished, includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. This spot allows cats and dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

9100 Dowden Road

Next, located at 9100 Dowden Road, here's a 1,028-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,517/month.

The unit comes with hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and offers limited transit options.

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road. It's listed for $1,520/month for its 1,071 square feet.

You can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

