Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

731 Main Lane (South Orange)

Listed at $1,510/month, this 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 731 Main Lane.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, assigned parking and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2333 Lake Debra Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 2333 Lake Debra Drive. It's listed for $1,514/month for its 1,353 square feet.

The building offers a swimming pool. The listing also promises in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Then, check out this 1,071-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road. It's listed for $1,520/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5707 Vista Linda Drive (South Semoran)

Finally, listed at $1,525/month, this 1,506-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 5707 Vista Linda Drive.

In the residence, you can anticipate tile flooring. The home also features outdoor space and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

