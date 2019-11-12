Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4004 Lake Underhill Road (Lake Underhill)

Listed at $1,510/month, this 915-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4004 Lake Underhill Road.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

2691 Charleston Town Place (Park Central)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 2691 Charleston Town Place. It's listed for $1,513/month for its 1,194 square feet.

The building includes secured entry. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Located at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road, here's a 1,071-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,520/month.

The unit comes furnished and includes a fireplace, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building offers garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

7650 Lower Gateway Loop (Lake Nona Central)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop. It's listed for $1,530/month for its 1,178 square feet.

The unit offers a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

5917 Mustang Place (Engelwood Park)

Here's a 1,350-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5917 Mustang Place that's going for $1,525/month.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also features in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

