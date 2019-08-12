Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2691 Charleston Town Place (Park Central)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2691 Charleston Town Place. It's listed for $1,604/month for its 1,194 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

335 N. Magnolia Ave. (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,623/month, this 673-square-foot studio apartment is located at 335 N. Magnolia Ave.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. The rental is cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

2100 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Final, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 2100 S. Conway Road. It's listed for $1,625/month for its 1,405 square feet.

The apartment comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

