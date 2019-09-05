Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10207 Dwell Court

Listed at $1,640/month, this 1,115-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 10207 Dwell Court.

The unit, which comes furnished, has a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pets are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

3757 Millenia Blvd. (Millenia)

Here's a 1,351-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 3757 Millenia Blvd. that's going for $1,618/month.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building includes a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

Located at 125 E. Pine St., here's a 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,622/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring in the apartment. Building amenities include a gym and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

335 N. Magnolia Ave. (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,623/month, this 673-square-foot studio apartment is located at 335 N. Magnolia Ave.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

2100 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Here's a 1,405-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2100 S. Conway Road that's going for $1,625/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

