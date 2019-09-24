Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Check out this 1,036-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 100 W. Grant St. It's listed for $1,614/month.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to find a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors along with a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

2100 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Next, located at 2100 S. Conway Road, here's a 1,405-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,625/month.

The unit comes with hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

10201 Lee Vista Blvd. (Vista East)

Then, also listed at $1,625/month, this 1,134-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 10201 Lee Vista Blvd.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. The unit also includes hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $600 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Finally, here's a 771-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4460 Lower Park Road that's going for $1,638/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. The listing also promises a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $400 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has minimal transit options.

