Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9100 Dowden Road

Listed at $1,607/month, this 1,090-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9100 Dowden Road.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building features garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2100 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Next, there's this 1,405-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2100 S. Conway Road. It's going for $1,625/month.

Expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. The building boasts secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2333 Lake Debra Drive

Then, check out this 1,476-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's located at 2333 Lake Debra Drive. It's also listed for $1,625/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7010 Lake Nona Blvd. (Lake Nona South)

Lastly, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 7010 Lake Nona Blvd. It's listed for $1,646/month for its 872 square feet.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the furnished unit. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.