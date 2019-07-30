Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6168 Raleigh St.

Listed at $1,701/month, this 1,739-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6168 Raleigh St.

The unit has hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6133 Apollos Corner Way (Vista East)

Next, check out this 1,659-square-foot three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom spot that's located at 6133 Apollos Corner Way. It's listed for $1,715/month.

The building boasts secured entry, a swimming pool, garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

6850 Merryvale Lane (Airport North)

Located at 6850 Merryvale Lane, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,716/month.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring. The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

