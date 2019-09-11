Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6168 Raleigh St.

Listed at $1,701/month, this 1,739-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6168 Raleigh St.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, look for garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

6101 Raleigh St.

Next, there's this four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 6101 Raleigh St. It's listed for $1,706/month for its 1,456 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

420 E. Church St. (South Eola)

Then, here's a 1,006-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 420 E. Church St. that's going for $1,709/month.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

777 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Next, check out this 869-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 777 N. Orange Ave. It's also listed for $1,709/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Finally, listed at $1,710/month, this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 646 W. Smith St.

The residence comes with a walk-in closet, a balcony and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

