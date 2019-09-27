Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6168 Raleigh St.

Listed at $1,701/month, this 1,739-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6168 Raleigh St.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen and oversized closets. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 646 W. Smith St. It's listed for $1,710/month for its 810 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, laundry and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

4004 Lake Underhill Road (Lake Underhill)

Located at 4004 Lake Underhill Road, here's a 1,273-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,725/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9300 Northlake Parkway (Northlake Park at Lake Nona)

Also listed at $1,725/month, this 1,415-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9300 Northlake Parkway.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym. In the unit, you can expect a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

101 Lake Ave. (South Eola)

Finally, there's this studio apartment located at 101 Lake Ave. It's listed for $1,786/month for its 737 square feet.

The unit offers laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

