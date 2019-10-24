Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6168 Raleigh St.

Listed at $1,701/month, this 1,739-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6168 Raleigh St.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. The property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 990 Warehouse Road. It's listed for $1,705/month for its 1,120 square feet.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, garage parking and a gym. You can also expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony in the unit. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Here's an 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 646 W. Smith St. that's going for $1,710/month.

In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

3301 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman North)

Next, check out this 1,327-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3301 S. Kirkman Road. It's listed for $1,720/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a fireplace in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

2333 Lake Debra Drive

Located at 2333 Lake Debra Drive, here's a 1,646-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,724/month.

The residence includes in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

