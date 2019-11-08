Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 4460 Lower Park Road. It's listed for $1,709/month for its 1,055 square feet.

Building amenities include secured entry. In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers limited transit options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Next, listed at $1,710/month is this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 646 W. Smith St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6350 Vineland Road (Florida Center)

Here's a 1,091-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6350 Vineland Road that's also going for $1,710/month.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

