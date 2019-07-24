Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10955 Moss Park Road

Here's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 10955 Moss Park Road. It's listed for $1,811/month for its 1,356 square feet.

You can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

420 E. Church St. (South Eola)

Here's a 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 420 E. Church St. that's going for $1,809/month.

The residence has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Located at 733 Main Lane, here's a 798-square-foot apartment that's listed for $1,815/month.

You can expect to find air conditioning and granite countertops in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, secured entry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

55 W. Church St. (Central Business District)

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 55 W. Church St. It's listed for $1,822/month for its 620 square feet.

In the residence, you'll find a balcony, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

885 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Here's a 1,083-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 885 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $1,826/month.

The building has assigned parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, air conditioning and a balcony in the residence. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

