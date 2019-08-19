Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7343 W. Sand Lake Road

Here's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 7343 W. Sand Lake Road. It's listed for $1,810/month for its 1,285 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. The apartment also includes in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

10955 Moss Park Road

Then, there's this 1,356-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 10955 Moss Park Road that's going for $1,814/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Next, check out this 798-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 733 Main Lane. It's listed for $1,815/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, garage parking and an elevator. In the unit, you can expect air conditioning and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

595 W. Church St. (Holden-Parramore)

Finally, listed at $1,830/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 595 W. Church St.

Cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

