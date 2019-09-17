Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6995 Tussilago Way (Lake Frendrica)

Listed at $1,825/month, this 1,737-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot is located at 6995 Tussilago Way.

The unit offers a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. The building features on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 nonrefundable fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive. It's also listed for $1,825/month for its 1,279 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Here's a 1,588-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road that's going for $1,826/month.

The unit includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1427 Baltimore Ave. (Lake Formosa)

Listed at $1,850/month, this 1,344-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1427 Baltimore Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. The listing also promises a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $99 pet fee, $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has some transit options.

414 W. Princeton St. (College Park)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 414 W. Princeton St. It's also listed for $1,850/month for its 1,530 square feet.

The residence includes a deck and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

