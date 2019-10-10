Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $1,814/month, this 1,055-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4460 Lower Park Road.

The apartment has a walk-in closet, a balcony, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

9854 Stonehollow Court (LaVina)

Here's a 1,800-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 9854 Stonehollow Court that's going for $1,825/month.

In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Next, check out this 1,588-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road. It's listed for $1,826/month.

The building features a gym. The unit also includes a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

480 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Located at 480 N. Orange Ave., here's a 1,079-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,846/month.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Listed at $1,880/month, this 1,324-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 990 Warehouse Road.

The apartment includes a balcony, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

