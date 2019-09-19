Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10201 Lee Vista Blvd. (Vista East)

Listed at $1,905/month, this 1,337-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment is located at 10201 Lee Vista Blvd.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 nonrefundable pet fee.

2333 Lake Debra Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence situated at 2333 Lake Debra Drive. It's listed for $1,909/month for its 1,646 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

11924 Fiore Drive (Lake Nona Central)

Then, check out this 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 11924 Fiore Drive. It's listed for $1,915/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a gym. The unit also has stainless steel appliances and carpeted floors. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 125 E. Pine St. It's listed for $1,940/month for its 761 square feet.

Expect to see a deck and hardwood flooring in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

