Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10201 Lee Vista Blvd. (Vista East)

Listed at $1,905/month, this 1,337-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment is located at 10201 Lee Vista Blvd.

In the apartment, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

7010 Lake Nona Blvd. (Lake Nona South)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 7010 Lake Nona Blvd. It's listed for $1,910/month for its 1,177 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. The apartment comes furnished and features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and offers limited transit options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Next, check out this 1,216-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 990 Warehouse Road. It's listed for $1,920/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Located at 100 W. Grant St., here's a 1,518-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,938/month.

The listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,943/month, this 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 125 E. Pine St.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a deck. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

