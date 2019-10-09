Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

Listed at $2,009/month, this 936-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 125 E. Pine St.

The unit comes with a deck and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 4460 Lower Park Road. It's also listed for $2,009/month for its 1,108 square feet.

You can also expect a walk-in closet, a balcony, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and doesn't offer many public transit options.

7835 Gamemaster Ave. (Randal Park)

Here's a 1,779-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 7835 Gamemaster Ave. that's going for $2,050/month.

In the residence, you'll see a walk-in closet, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet fee and a $50 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Next, check out this 1,010-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 646 W. Smith St. It's listed for $2,070/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail (Lake Shore Village)

Listed at $2,100/month, this 1,822-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail.

The building offers a swimming pool and secured entry. You can also expect a balcony and in-unit laundry in the unit. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

