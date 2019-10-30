Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

Here's a 940-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 125 E. Pine St. that's going for $2,028/month.

Expect to find hardwood flooring and a deck in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Next, check out this 1,279-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive. It's listed for $2,056/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

7010 Lake Nona Blvd. (Lake Nona South)

Listed at $2,077/month, this 1,240-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7010 Lake Nona Blvd.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail (Lake Shore Village)

Here's a 1,822-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail that's going for $2,100/month.

The building boasts secured entry and a swimming pool. The condo also includes a balcony, high ceilings, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

