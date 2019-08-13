Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,110/month, this 994-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

In the residence, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking and secured entry. The property is cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. (Airport North)

Next, check out this 1,376-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. It's listed for $2,129/month.

The apartment has in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

4928 E. Michigan St. (Mariners Village)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom spot situated at 4928 E. Michigan St. It's listed for $2,152/month for its 1,700 square feet.

The apartment features in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Coytown)

Here's a 1,360-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 3670 Maguire Blvd. that's going for $2,165/month.

In the residence, expect to see in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

