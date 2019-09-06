Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,110/month, this 994-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

In the residence, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4928 E. Michigan St. (Mariners Village)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom spot over at 4928 E. Michigan St. It's listed for $2,116/month for its 1,700 square feet.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. (Airport North)

Located at 7800 Jubilee Park Blvd., here's a 1,376-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's listed for $2,129/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Listed at $2,135/month, this 1,457-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 100 W. Grant St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1711 Jake St. (Baldwin Park)

Here's a 1,077-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 1711 Jake St. that's going for $2,149/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a gym and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.