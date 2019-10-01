Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,110/month, this 994-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

14110 Walcott Ave. (Lake Nona South)

Next, here's a 1,911-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 14110 Walcott Ave. that's going for $2,150/month.

Look for a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a deck in the unit. The building features a gym, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7836 Holiday Isle Drive

Then, check out this 1,706-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 7836 Holiday Isle Drive. It's also listed for $2,150/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool. You can also expect to see granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $60 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

335 N. Magnolia Ave. (Central Business District)

Finally, listed at $2,160/month, this 1,029-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 335 N. Magnolia Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.