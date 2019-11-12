Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,110/month, this 994-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

The unit has a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

1711 Jake St. (Baldwin Park)

Next, check out this 1,077-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1711 Jake St. It's listed for $2,149/month.

The building has garage parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll see a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

14110 Walcott Ave. (Lake Nona South)

Located at 14110 Walcott Ave., here's a 1,911-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,150/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

1428 Maury Road (College Park)

Listed at $2,170/month, this 1,498-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 1428 Maury Road.

The residence has stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a deck. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

7220 Westpointe Blvd.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 7220 Westpointe Blvd. that's going for $2,200/month.

The building features a gym. The unit comes furnished and includes a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

