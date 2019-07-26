Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got $2,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. (Airport North)

Check out this 1,501-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. It's listed for $2,235/month.

The apartment has hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and offers limited transit options.

10207 Dwell Court

Located at 10207 Dwell Court, here's a 1,692-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence that's listed for $2,245/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a balcony, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Pets are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

777 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Finally, there's this apartment located at 777 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $2,249/month for its 1,192 square feet.

The residence features hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

