Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

6500 Sand Lake Sound Road

Listed at $2,201/month, this 1,297-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 6500 Sand Lake Sound Road.

The unit has hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Coytown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot situated at 3670 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $2,205/month for its 856 square feet.

The unit has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Next, check out this 1,114-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 733 Main Lane. It's listed for $2,217/month.

The unit includes quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. (Airport North)

Listed at $2,235/month, this 1,501-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 7800 Jubilee Park Blvd.

In the residence, you can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

10207 Dwell Court

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 10207 Dwell Court. It's listed for $2,255/month for its 1,692 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline