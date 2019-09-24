Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

First, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 125 E. Pine St. It's listed for $2,223/month for its 745 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a deck and hardwood floors in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

14088 Walcott Ave. (Lake Nona South)

Next, here's a 1,848-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 14088 Walcott Ave. that's going for $2,225/month.

The home includes in-unit laundry. The building has a swimming pool, a gym and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,260/month, this 1,033-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also includes a dishwasher, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

10207 Dwell Court

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 10207 Dwell Court. It's listed for $2,275/month for its 1,692 square feet.

Look for hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. Building amenities include garage parking and a gym.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

